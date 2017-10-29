2 men charged in fatal Huntsville shooting

Two men have been arrested and charged with murder following a weekend shooting in Huntsville.



20-year-old Isaiah DeShawn Emory and 21-year-old Terrien Bone, both from Huntsville were charged in connection to the crime on Joy Circle.



Police responded to the scene on Saturday night. 26-year-old James Jones was laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Jones was later pronounced dead at the scene.



Investigators believe the suspects and Jones were involved in a drug deal. Emory and Bone allegedly shot Jones on Keith Street, transported him in the car to Joy Circle, and left him in the road.



The investigation is ongoing.

