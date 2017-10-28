Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team brings inspirational mission to Huntsville

On Saturday, a traveling softball team provided inspiration to people in Huntsville. The players are all military veterans who are amputees.

The mission of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball team is to inspire and educate.

They brought that mission, along with their playing skills, to the Kiwanis Sportsplex.

The team plays about 30 games across the country each year, showing others that they can weather tough times and excel.

Among the things they do is hold camps for kids who are amputees, providing examples to live up to.

It's a positive message backed by proof, the players themselves, that through hard work and determination, devastating events can be overcome to make people stronger.

Retired Marine Lance Corporal Josh Wege, who lost both of his legs to an IED in Afghanistan in 2009, said it took him a couple of years before he realized he could use his experience to help others.

"I look at that as a responsibility instead of a burden. It's something I use as a tool to help others, to inspire them, to motivate them to push forward,” Wege said.

“The announcer today, I was fixing my leg in the outfield, and he's like, you know, 'You guys have to tie your shoes. He's got to fix his leg' before you go out and play. And it's just a cool little perspective thing. That's the gift I can give to people, is a different perspective on life," he added.

The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team is not affiliated with the Wounded Warrior Project.

If you'd like to learn more about this special team, visit their website.

