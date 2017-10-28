WATCH: Magic City Classic parade in Birmingham

The Magic City Classic parade will take place in Birmingham on Saturday morning.

WAFF 48 News plans to stream the 8 a.m. event live in this story.

The 2:30 p.m. game between Alabama A&M and Alabama State University will begin at Legion Field.

Saturday marks the 76th meeting between the two teams. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series record 39-33-3.

Alabama A&M came away with the thrilling 42-41 victory last year.

