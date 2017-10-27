Hazel Green woman warns about alleged burglaries

On Friday, a Hazel Green woman said that a thief is stealing from her and her neighbors, adding that a sunroof was taken from her car.

Anna Smith lives on Townsend Road, and she said a burglar has hit four properties on that road. She reported it to authorities, but the other cases were not reported, which can greatly hinder any investigation. Smith said she can't make anyone else report anything, but she can warn people in the area.

Smith said she discovered someone had stolen the sunroof off her Corvette on Oct. 13. The car is parked at her now-deceased grandmother's house across the road from her home. Smith said neighbors had items stolen, ranging from a riding lawnmower and a flat-screen television to tools swiped from a truck.

Smith said she's concerned that, with the holidays coming, the thief will target Christmas presents.

"He's going to steal more. He's going to steal some little girl's bike or some little boy's basketball goal. It's going to be something more precious to that parent," she said. "It's a shame that we have to keep our lights on and our place well-lit because of him."

In order for investigators to build a case, victims have to report the crimes. Anyone who knows anything about these alleged crimes, or who is a victim, can call the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

