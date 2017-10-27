Trio indicted on lesser charges in Athens murder

A Limestone County grand jury has returned indictment against the three suspects in a July homicide case.

Terry Amerson, Kandes Lambert, Marty Stafford were originally charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Brenton Gatlin. A grand jury has returned indictments against each for lesser murder charges and robbery.

Gatlin was found with a gunshot wound to the head at Lambert's home in Athens on July 25. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

