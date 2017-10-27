Pedestrian struck in Marshall County

Business owners in two Tennessee cities are getting ready for possible violence this weekend.More >>
Business owners in two Tennessee cities are getting ready for possible violence this weekend.More >>
A Meridianville man wanted for the murder of his mother has pleaded guilty to crimes he committed while on the run in Michigan last month.More >>
A Meridianville man wanted for the murder of his mother has pleaded guilty to crimes he committed while on the run in Michigan last month.More >>
Deliveries of drugs to DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day events are confidential, with no personal information collected and no questions asked.More >>
Deliveries of drugs to DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day events are confidential, with no personal information collected and no questions asked.More >>
Police confirm a shooting victim was found at the University of Alabama in Huntsville Thursday night.More >>
Police confirm a shooting victim was found at the University of Alabama in Huntsville Thursday night.More >>
Huntsville police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting at Park Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Huntsville police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting at Park Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
A federal judge had ordered the charges in the Russia probe to be sealed. Those charged were to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, CNN said, citing sources.More >>
A federal judge had ordered the charges in the Russia probe to be sealed. Those charged were to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, CNN said, citing sources.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
A Memphis woman's three-hour commute was cut to 25 minutes thanks to her caring co-workers.More >>
A Memphis woman's three-hour commute was cut to 25 minutes thanks to her caring co-workers.More >>
There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.More >>
There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.More >>
Jackson police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Briarwood Drive and State Street.More >>
Jackson police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Briarwood Drive and State Street.More >>