Pedestrian struck in Marshall County

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Marshall County Friday evening.

It happened on Hustleville Road just north of Rose Road in the Alder Springs community north of Albertville.

Witnesses say a woman was hit at about 5:30 p.m. while crossing the street. Authorities say she was taken to the Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department then airlifted to Huntsville.

The severity of her injuries is unknown.

