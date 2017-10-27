Guntersville makes TripAdvisor list of top fall destinations

A travel site has listed Guntersville as one of the 14 best places for an autumn trip.

It's not exactly known why Guntersville was put on the list but local officials believe their town is very deserving.

TripAdvisor released their 14 best fall weekend getaways that aren't in New England. All 14 are in the eastern United States. Guntersville is on that list. It's the only Alabama city listed, although Tennessee had three: Chattanooga, Gatlinburg and Memphis.

The article included a TripAdvisor reviewer who called it a great vacation spot and will definitely be back.

Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar said it's great publicity that doesn't cost a dime.

"It just gets our name out in front of lots of people that may not have otherwise not heard about Guntersville, and so it's nationwide and international publicity that somebody might go, 'Well, you know, I think I will check that place out,'" Dollar said.

With cooler weather arriving, officials expect the leaves to begin turning colors very soon.

Read the TripAdvisor article here.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48