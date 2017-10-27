TN businesses close ahead of white nationalist rally

Business owners in two Tennessee cities are getting ready for possible violence this weekend because a white supremacist group is planning rallies in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro.

Some store owners are going as far as boarding up their windows and doors.

As part of a safety plan, police are surveying rooftops and are advising area businesses to completely shut down when the group rallies on the town square.

Business owners are saying this will have an impact on their earnings.

"I feel like all of the businesses downtown or being robbed are they fourth-quarter Saturday income. These are not big corporations. These are small businesses. I will definitely feel the effect,” said business owner Chris German

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said all hands are on deck this weekend for local and state agencies, including the National Guard. That's just in case he declares a state of emergency due to the rallies.

