Marijuana, THC oil found in 2-county trafficking bust

A major drug bust between Madison and Jackson county authorities led to the discovery of approximately six pounds of marijuana.

24-year-old James Andrew Gifford of Section is currently charged with drug trafficking.

The bust in Madison County led authorities to a home in Jackson county. That's when they found something there that surprised them.

Officials say the bust in Madison County on Wednesday netted approximately five pounds of high-grade marijuana. That led to a search warrant conducted at Gifford's home in Section on County Road 43. There they found another pound of marijuana, electronic currency scales, a commercial vacuum sealer to seal the drugs, and a couple of firearms.

Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said they also found something they rarely see: THC oil. He said four grams is trafficking weight, and they found 90 grams.

"THC oil, it's imported from other countries. It's a highly concentrated marijuana, if you will. It's the active ingredient that's converted into an oil and it's extremely powerful," said Harnen.

The suspect will be facing charges in both Madison County and Jackson County.

Gifford is out on bond in Madison County and awaiting charges in Jackson County.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48