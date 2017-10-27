West Morgan - East Lawrence Water Authority reports phone disruption

The West Morgan - East Lawrence Water Authority wants customers to know they are experiencing difficulties with their phone system.

They are aware of the problem and working to resolve the issue.

They are hopeful everything will be fully operational by Nov. 1 or before and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience customers experience in the meantime.

