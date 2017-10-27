Meridianville murder suspect pleads guilty to crimes in Michigan

A Meridianville man wanted for the murder of his mother has pleaded guilty to crimes he committed while on the run in Michigan last month.

Landon Lee Harbin, 23, is accused of shooting and killing his mother, 54-year-old Jana Harbin, at her home on Callaway Ln. on September 6.

[Read More: Meridianville murder suspect captured after police shootout in Michigan]

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was already searching for Harbin when it was reported that he had been taken into custody after a shootout with police in Michigan.

Harbin was pulled over by deputies in Van Buren County for a traffic stop late in the afternoon of September 8 because his vehicle had been reported stolen in Alabama.

Michigan State Police said after the vehicle came to stop, Harbin got and fired shots at the officers.

Police said the trooper and deputy returned fire, but no one was struck.

Harbin surrendered and was taken into custody after he had spent all the rounds in his pistol.

On Friday Harbin pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with intent to commit murder against uniformed police and one felony count of firearm possession.

County Prosecutor Michael Bedford tells WAFF the charges can carry up to a life sentence and said that he expects the judge will set a minimum and maximum in the case.

Harbin is scheduled to be sentenced on November 9.

Following his sentencing, Madison County authorities are expected to seek Harbin's extradition to stand trial for the murder of his mother.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48