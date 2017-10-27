14th DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday

Attorney General Steve Marshall urges Alabamians to participate in the DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, on Saturday, October 28, at various locations throughout the state.

This is the 14th DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back event, with approximately 70 collection sites available across Alabama on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The program is sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to combat the abuse or misuse of potentially dangerous medicines that have expired or are no longer needed for those whom these controlled substances were prescribed.

Law enforcement officers will be present at sites to receive unused prescription drugs for safe and proper disposal.

Since the first Take-Back event in Alabama in September 2010, the program continues to increase in the amount of drugs collected.

DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back events last spring collected an estimated 6,287 pounds of unwanted, expired or unused drugs for proper disposal—with over 50,000 pounds surrendered since 2010.

Deliveries of drugs to DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day events are confidential, with no personal information collected and no questions asked.

Participants are encouraged to remove labels or black-out information beforehand.

People who wish to participate should inquire with their local law enforcement agencies or may check the DEA website for a nearby location.

If you do not find your area listed on the DEA website, please check with your local law enforcement officials to see if they may be participating in a Take-Back event.

