Cathedral Caverns State Park transforms into haunted cave

Cathedral Caverns State Park has transformed into a haunted cave! It's now a spooky, fun place to visit this weekend or on Halloween night.

If you dare, you'll walk through a butcher shop, jail, haunted cemetery and other scary surprises. A visit will help out DAR High School Band in Grant, AL to provide funding for competitions and purchase new equipment which is their biggest fundraiser of the year. There are at least 30 zombies and other frightening characters throughout the cave.

The school puts together the Haunted Hallows four nights in October. Tickets are $10 and they are open from 6 p.m. -1 0 p.m. Saturday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 31.The address is 637 Cave Rd, Woodville, AL 35776 and you can give them a call at (256) 728-8193.

Regular hours for the state park is 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. 7 days a week.

