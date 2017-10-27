1 arrested, 1 on the run in ACE Hardware burglary

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified one of the subjects involved in the burglary to the ACE Hardware in Hazel Green on October 14.

Investigators tell us the suspect 59-year-old is Jerry Lee Warren of Fayetteville, TN.

Warren is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on $15,000 bond for burglary and a no bond for a probation violation.

Investigators are still looking for the second suspect. They are asking that anyone that can identify the second subject involved to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

