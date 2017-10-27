Earthquake hits NW of Phil Campbell

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake around 7:30 a.m. Friday, approximately four miles north of Phil Campbell, Alabama.

The region has a history of small earthquakes, which are rarely associated with structural damage.

Click here to read more about the event on the USGS website.

