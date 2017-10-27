Victim identified in deadly Decatur shooting

One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Decatur and police are still searching for the gunman.

Decatur police responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of Chestnut St. at 12:47 a.m.

They arrived to find Raul Estevan Dequesada, 37, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Dequesada was declared dead at the scene.

The victim’s body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville, where it was confirmed that he died as a direct result of the gunshot wounds.

Police do not believe the incident was a random act.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Any information from the public should be directed to Det. Jordan Pace (256) 341-4629 or Sgt. George Silvestri at (256) 341-4634.

