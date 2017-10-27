Police investigating early morning shooting in Decatur

Police confirm a shooting victim was found at the University of Alabama in Huntsville Thursday night.More >>
Huntsville police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting at Park Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Madison Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old.More >>
A Morgan County entertainment venue has been ordered to remain closed while courts decide the legality of electronic gaming machines. Attorney General Steve Marshall identified River City Entertainment among a handful of casino facilities spread across five counties earlier this month. Marshall claimed the facilities were operating illegal slot machines. The Circuit Court of Morgan County has issued an order to prevent further operations at the facility until there is a decision in ...More >>
For the second time in six days, the Madison County Sheriff's Office has taken a student into custody after finding a gun at the school.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
Buffalo Wild Wings offered the trooper a year’s worth of free wings because of his actions, but he declined the offer because he is a public servant.More >>
Former members of a Colleton County church have come forward saying they were sexually assaulted by the church's leader.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania have captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
