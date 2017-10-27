Police investigating early morning shooting in Decatur

Decatur police have confirmed a shooting happened at a home in the 1500 block of Chestnut Street early Friday morning just before 1 o'clock.

Investigators were seen searching through the front yard and focusing on the porch and doorway area.

They also searched a car, trash can and a mailbox for additional clues.

Neighbors tell us a man and woman had lived in the home for just a few years.

At this time there is no word on a suspect

