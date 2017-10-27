Huntsville man facing capital murder charges in Decatur shooting

A Huntsville man is facing capital murder charges after the October shooting death of a Decatur man.

On October 27, Decatur police responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of Chestnut Street in Decatur just before 1 a.m.

They arrived to find 37-year-old Raul Estevan de Quesada suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

His body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville, where it was confirmed that he died as a direct result of the gunshot wounds. Police do not believe the incident was a random act.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify Michael Anthony Bishop of Huntsville as one of the persons involved in the murder of Raul Estevan de Quesada.

Warrants were obtained on December 4 by the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force in Huntsville. They were asked to assist in capturing Bishop.

On Thursday, December 21, the U.S. Marshalls located Bishop at a home in Huntsville. He was transported to Decatur.

Bishop was charged with capital murder and is currently being held in Morgan County Jail without bond.

