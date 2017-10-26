Madison County Schools looking at improving safety after gun incidents

For the second time in six days, the Madison County Sheriff's Office has taken a student into custody after finding a gun at the school.

Two students were reportedly caught with guns at Hazel Green High School in less than a week. Parents say they want changes made. On Thursday, Madison County Schools Superintendent Matt Massey said he hears their concerns.

Massey did not say any specific changes are imminent, but he added that student safety is the top priority and anything that can improve the safety of students and school employees is under consideration.

Speaking during a break at the Madison County Schools board of education meeting, Massey said he has talked with concerned parents and he has met with law enforcement with the Madison County Sheriff's Office to look at potential ways to improve safety.

Authorities say a student brought a gun in a backpack to Hazel Green High School Wednesday, and another student did the same last Thursday. Massey said the situations were handled well under the current protocol. Students informed administrators and the school resource officer was able to step in and detain the students with guns.

But several parents have said they want more preventative measures in place, such as metal detectors and backpack rule changes.

"We are looking at those things, and we're looking at the research behind those things in places that have used them. There's pros and cons to all those things, but, yeah, that's something that you always looks at," Massey said. "We work hand in hand with the sheriff's office on that. So we're always looking at improving the measures. That's what we talked about for a half-hour today."

He added that administrators will go classroom to classroom at Hazel Green High School to educate students about the no-tolerance policy concerning weapons and to allow students to open up about their concerns.

