Madison County Schools looking at improving safety after gun incidents

For the second time in six days, the Madison County Sheriff's Office has taken a student into custody after finding a gun at the school.More >>
A gun at Hazel Green High School resulted in a student's arrest Thursday.More >>
Police confirm a shooting victim was found at the University of Alabama in Huntsville Thursday night.More >>
Huntsville police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting at Park Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Madison Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old.More >>
A Morgan County entertainment venue has been ordered to remain closed while courts decide the legality of electronic gaming machines. Attorney General Steve Marshall identified River City Entertainment among a handful of casino facilities spread across five counties earlier this month. Marshall claimed the facilities were operating illegal slot machines. The Circuit Court of Morgan County has issued an order to prevent further operations at the facility until there is a decision in ...More >>
For the second time in six days, the Madison County Sheriff's Office has taken a student into custody after finding a gun at the school.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are both facing charges of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence following an incident at their home Thursday, October 19.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
An arrest has been made in reference to the double homicide that occurred on the campus of Grambling State University that claimed the lives of Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
