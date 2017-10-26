Boaz police officers receive home security cameras

Boaz police officers are getting some extra help keeping their families and homes safe and secure, thanks to the Protect the Protectors program.

The program is a partnership between State Farm insurance and Canary Home Security that was established in 2015. Their mission is to help provide peace of mind for first responders and their families.

The Etowah Fraternal Order of Police signed up for the program and recently found out they would be getting free smart home security devices for all of their departments. The Boaz Police Department is part of the Etowah FOP, which means all 25 of their officers received cameras for their homes.

"It does give peace of mind because I can see what's going on at home while I'm not there," said Shawn Haven, a patrol officer with the Boaz Police Department. "You know where the kids get off the bus a little early and you want to see, check on them and make sure everything is fine at home."

Boaz Police Chief Scott Farish said police officers' homes can be targets for burglaries just like anyone else's. If the patrol car isn't parked in the driveway, it can be an invitation for the crime.

"You know, a lot of times, the people that live next to you, you don't know what kind of career or job they have. You don't know if they're law enforcement or what they do, so they're as vulnerable to being broken into as anybody else," said Farish.

Haven said burglaries aren't very common in Boaz and these new systems being installed in officers' homes will keep them that way.

Farish said they've also brought back a Boaz neighborhood watch program after a near 20-year absence.

"We expect if they see something to call us and let us know. And so far, it's worked out well. You know, we're having more and more each time we meet," said Farish.

