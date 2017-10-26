Shooting victim found at UAH

A shooting victim was dropped off at UAH on Oct. 26, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Police confirm a shooting victim was found at the University of Alabama in Huntsville Thursday night.

UAH police say the victim was shot off campus but found in a vehicle near Charger Way and John Wright Drive. There are conflicting reports of how the victim got there. UAH police say a female dropped him off. Huntsville police say he drove there.

UAH police say the shooting happened at Sparkman Drive and Bonnell Drive.

The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital. Officers say he has not been cooperative so far.

