Marshall County man wanted for allegedly shooting at brother

Law enforcement officials in Marshall County are searching for a man who reportedly shot at his own brother.

Authorities are looking for 54-year-old Shannon Ditto of Union Grove.

Neighbors say they were aware that the two brothers had recently been feuding. That culminated Wednesday when the victim took out a protection order against Ditto.

It all started around 8 a.m. Thursday with a shots fired call at a home north of Arab. Sheriff's officials say when they arrived, they spotted Ditto in a red Ford F-150 pickup truck. They lost him after a short chase.

Efforts were then made to track Ditto by helicopter. Meanwhile, deputies set up a perimeter on the ground.

According to court records, Ditto's brother took out a protection order against him, claiming he had vandalized vehicles twice. In the documents, the brother claimed Ditto came to his business, Ditto Transmission Service, on Wednesday and was asked to leave.

The documents state Ditto cursed at him while leaving, stating he would be back. The documents also have a claim by the brother that Ditto is unstable.

Sheriff's officials say they're trying to obtain warrants for Ditto's arrest.

If anyone has any information on Ditto's whereabouts, please contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

