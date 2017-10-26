Marshall County man charged with attempted murder of brother

Marshall County authorities arrested a wanted man Thursday night.

A manhunt was underway for 54-year-old Shannon Ditto of Union Grove, who was accused of shooting at his brother. A sheriff's office spokesman confirmed Ditto was caught and charged with attempted murder.

Authorities say they responded to a call about shots fired at the a home north of Arab at about 8 a.m. Thursday. They said they spotted Ditto in a red Ford F-150 pickup truck but lost him after a short chase.

According to court records, Ditto's brother took out a protection order against him, claiming he had vandalized vehicles twice. In the documents, the brother claimed Ditto came to his business on Wednesday and was asked to leave.

The documents state Ditto cursed at him while leaving and said he would be back. The documents also have a claim by the brother that Ditto is unstable.

