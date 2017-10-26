Cross-country ride takes Road Warriors through Marshall, Jackson counties

A Road Warriors group rode through Scottsboro on their way to South Carolina on Oct. 26, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

A group of Road Warriors made their way through Marshall and Jackson counties Thursday on their way to South Carolina.

The group arrived in Scottsboro just before noon and were welcomed by Mayor Robin Shelton, who presented them with a proclamation.

The group is traveling from Austin, Texas to Charleston, South Carolina.

Officials with the Road Warrior Foundation say it's all about helping to improve their lives through challenges that honor their service.

“It's just been amazing. You know, being around all the other vets, we get to sit down and talk and reminisce and just be able to relate to somebody who has been through the same things that we've all been through. It's just been a blessing," said Michael Gudger, a Road Warrior making the trip.

The group will stop at Pigeon Forge before making their way on to South Carolina.

