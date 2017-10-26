Madison police searching for missing teen

The Madison Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old.

Police are searching for Jeremiah Soos. He is listed as a runaway and was last seen on Oct. 13, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

He is 5 foot 8 inch tall black male, 200 pounds with dark-colored eyes and black hair. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he left. He has connections in the Madison County area and possibly Georgia.

Any information on his whereabouts should be sent to the Madison Police Department at 256-772-6274 or tellmpd@madisonal.gov.

