Court order forces temporary closure of Morgan County gaming facility

The Madison Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old.More >>
A Morgan County entertainment venue has been ordered to remain closed while courts decide the legality of electronic gaming machines. Attorney General Steve Marshall identified River City Entertainment among a handful of casino facilities spread across five counties earlier this month. Marshall claimed the facilities were operating illegal slot machines. The Circuit Court of Morgan County has issued an order to prevent further operations at the facility until there is a decision in ...More >>
For the second time in six days, the Madison County Sheriff's Office has taken a student into custody after finding a gun at the school.More >>
WAFF 48 News spoke to the woman who raced to help her great-niece after being beaten at a Huntsville public housing community.More >>
Huntsville police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting at Park Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson is still in Florida following threats her office has received since she criticized President Donald Trump's conversation with the widow of a soldier killed in Niger.More >>
