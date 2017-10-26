WATCH: President Trump on national opioid crisis - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

WATCH: President Trump on national opioid crisis

President Donald Trump is expected to reveal a response to the nation's opioid crisis.

WAFF 48 plans to stream the 1:00pm event from Washington live in this story.

