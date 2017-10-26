1 injured after being hit by car in Hazel Green

WAFF 48 News spoke to the woman who raced to help her great-niece after being beaten at a Huntsville public housing community.More >>
Huntsville police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting at Park Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A distressed customer call at the Athens Walmart led to an obscene material arrest.More >>
Madison County commissioner Bob Harrison has died. Harrison served as commissioner for District 6.More >>
For the second time in six days, the Madison County Sheriff's Office has taken a student into custody after finding a gun at the school.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.More >>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.More >>
