1 injured after being hit by car in Hazel Green

The Madison County Sheriff's Office tells us one man is receiving treatment after he was hit by a car on Carter Grove Road in Hazel Green early Thursday morning.

Witnesses tell us people in the area were trying to push a stalled car to get out of the way when one man was hit.

That man is being treated by HEMSI. The Bobo Fire Department is also on the scene.

