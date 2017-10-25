Official: Google still coming to Jackson County

Google first announced their plans to build a $600 million data processing center in Jackson County in June 2015. Over two years later, there have few updates on the proposed center and no jobs posted yet.

Sheila Shepard, president of the Jackson County Economic Development Authority, said Google is still coming to Jackson County.

The project is moving much slower than originally expected, but the building pad is completed and they are ready for the next steps.

"They are still working on the infrastructure. They have some water lines they are working on, substations, roadways, bridges, the entranceway into the site, a lot of background, a lot of things like that, taking a lot of time to get done," said Shepard.

Shepard says Google is in contact with their office about the center every other month .

The company is expected to bring 75 to 100 jobs initially. However, applications are not being accepted for the Google facility yet.

