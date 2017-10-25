Official: Google still coming to Jackson County

Huntsville police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting at Park Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Huntsville police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting at Park Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Madison Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old.More >>
The Madison Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old.More >>
A Morgan County entertainment venue has been ordered to remain closed while courts decide the legality of electronic gaming machines. Attorney General Steve Marshall identified River City Entertainment among a handful of casino facilities spread across five counties earlier this month. Marshall claimed the facilities were operating illegal slot machines. The Circuit Court of Morgan County has issued an order to prevent further operations at the facility until there is a decision in ...More >>
A Morgan County entertainment venue has been ordered to remain closed while courts decide the legality of electronic gaming machines. Attorney General Steve Marshall identified River City Entertainment among a handful of casino facilities spread across five counties earlier this month. Marshall claimed the facilities were operating illegal slot machines. The Circuit Court of Morgan County has issued an order to prevent further operations at the facility until there is a decision in ...More >>
For the second time in six days, the Madison County Sheriff's Office has taken a student into custody after finding a gun at the school.More >>
For the second time in six days, the Madison County Sheriff's Office has taken a student into custody after finding a gun at the school.More >>
WAFF 48 News spoke to the woman who raced to help her great-niece after being beaten at a Huntsville public housing community.More >>
WAFF 48 News spoke to the woman who raced to help her great-niece after being beaten at a Huntsville public housing community.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The overall JFK assassination Collection is made up of 5 million pages of records, with about 88 percent fully available for viewing. About 11 percent have been released in part, leaving 1 percent fully kept from public view.More >>
The overall JFK assassination Collection is made up of 5 million pages of records, with about 88 percent fully available for viewing. About 11 percent have been released in part, leaving 1 percent fully kept from public view.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
According to Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Mississippi office, Judge Shirley entered an order on August 22, 2016, prohibiting Johnson’s client, referred to as “Mother A” due to strict youth court confidentiality laws, from having any contact with her baby until she paid court fees in full.More >>
According to Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Mississippi office, Judge Shirley entered an order on August 22, 2016, prohibiting Johnson’s client, referred to as “Mother A” due to strict youth court confidentiality laws, from having any contact with her baby until she paid court fees in full.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>