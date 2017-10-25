Crime Stoppers: Purse stolen at Huntsville walking trail

WAFF 48 News spoke to the woman who raced to help her great-niece after being beaten at a Huntsville public housing community.More >>
WAFF 48 News spoke to the woman who raced to help her great-niece after being beaten at a Huntsville public housing community.More >>
Huntsville police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting at Park Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Huntsville police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting at Park Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A distressed customer call at the Athens Walmart led to an obscene material arrest.More >>
A distressed customer call at the Athens Walmart led to an obscene material arrest.More >>
Madison County commissioner Bob Harrison has died. Harrison served as commissioner for District 6.More >>
Madison County commissioner Bob Harrison has died. Harrison served as commissioner for District 6.More >>
For the second time in six days, the Madison County Sheriff's Office has taken a student into custody after finding a gun at the school.More >>
For the second time in six days, the Madison County Sheriff's Office has taken a student into custody after finding a gun at the school.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>