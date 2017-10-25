Crime Stoppers: Purse stolen at Huntsville walking trail

Police say these two stole a purse from a parked car at the Blevins Gap walking trial on Oct. 5. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

A women went recently for a walk at the Blevins Gap walking trail on Cecil Ashburn Drive. But while she was walking, someone else walked off with her purse, which she left in her vehicle.

Police say the two men walked away with that purse and walked into several local businesses, including Target, Best Buy and Walmart on University Drive on Oct. 5. Police say the suspects rang up a charge of more than $4,800 on the victim's credit cards.

Do you recognize either one of them? If so, you can get up to $1,000 in reward money. Just make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime with your tips.

