MMI Breast Center, Highlands Medical Center working together on breast cancer detection, treatment

The MMI Breast Center in Scottsboro is working with Highlands Medical Center to help women in the Jackson County area with early detection of breast cancer, including uninsured women.

Kay Page, owner of MMI Breast Center, said most of their women can stay local for their mammograms and biopsies, but they will have to travel to Huntsville for chemo and radiation if they are diagnosed.

“We, you know, love the community. The women of the community, they're like family. And we're the only one in Jackson County that provides the Alabama Breast and Cervical Early Detection Program, which is a gr ant given by the government for uninsured women,” said Page.

MMI’s partnership with Highlands Medical Center qualified them for that gr ant. There are currently two surgeons at the hospital that work with them on this program.

If you live in Jackson County and do not have insurance, you may contact the MMI Breast Center for guidance.

