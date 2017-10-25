Relative who rushed video beating victim to hospital speaks

WAFF 48 News spoke to the woman who raced to help her great-niece after being beaten at a Huntsville public housing community.More >>
Huntsville police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting at Park Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A distressed customer call at the Athens Walmart led to an obscene material arrest.More >>
Madison County commissioner Bob Harrison has died. Harrison served as commissioner for District 6.More >>
For the second time in six days, the Madison County Sheriff's Office has taken a student into custody after finding a gun at the school.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.More >>
Montgomery Circuit Judge Roman Shaul declared a mistrial in Jacquees Boone's attempted murder and assault case Tuesday afternoon after a witness in the case was shot to death.More >>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.More >>
A wanted man is on the run after leaving his child in the woods, overnight. Jessica Bowman has been following this story. She spoke with the Wayne County Sheriff Monday who said his team is actively searching for the father who left his little boy stranded. Here's what we know right now.. Sheriff Jody Ashley said, "He told him he thought the law was behind him. They would turn down a dirt road, they would get out the vehicle way in the woods in a wooded area. He would tell him t...More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.More >>
