1 injured in officer-involved shooting at south Huntsville apartment complex

A Huntsville police officer shot someone at Park Place Apartments on Golf Road on Oct. 25, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police confirm there was an officer-involved shooting at Park Place Apartments Wednesday afternoon.

Police said one officer fired shots. The person hit was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

It happened after police went there on a shots fired call. There is no word yet on what led to the shooting.

A police spokesman said the officer will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure.

