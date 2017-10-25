CASA of Marshall County needs volunteers

An organization designed to help senior citizens in Marshall County needs volunteer help.

Over the last four years, calls for help to CASA of Marshall county have increased dramatically.

CASA officials say much of the need now is coming from the baby boomers, who are now becoming senior citizens.

"You just don't know what it means. It's absolutely wonderful. If anybody doesn't believe in God, just watch this and they will," said Marshall County resident Dean Morrison.

Morrison's prayers were answered Wednesday when two volunteers from CASA of Marshall County showed up at her door to build a wheelchair ramp. Her husband had a stroke last month and uses a wheelchair to get around.

"Now we can get him to the doctor ourselves without having to call an ambulance," said Morrison.

CASA does all kinds of things to help seniors in need. That includes providing transportation. But needs over the last four years have grown dramatically.

"We're gone from taking 146 clients a year to over 900 trips last year," said Shirley Holland, CASA of Marshall County's executive director.

So CASA is looking for a few good volunteers to help keep pace with the demand.

"Driving people to the doctor would be a lifesaving need, life-changing and saving need. Minor home repairs is something we get a lot of calls for," said Holland.

"They're a godsend. They really are," said Morrison.

Holland said a great way for people to become involved with the CASA volunteer program is to get involved with their Christmas gift Bbasket program in December at the Guntersville Senior Center. The Christmas food and gift bags will be held Dec. 14 for anyone who would like to help. The doors to the Guntersville Senior Center will open at 8:30 a.m. and packing begins at 9 a.m.

