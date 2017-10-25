Athens man accused of photographing child in Walmart bathroom

A distressed customer call at the Athens Walmart led to an obscene material arrest.

Athens police say the call was in mid-September. A young child said someone was taking pictures of him in the men's restroom. According to officers, store management said a customer reported walked into the bathroom and saw someone holding a cellphone over one of the stalls like he was taking a picture or video. The customer reportedly told the manager he yelled for the man to stop, and the man with the phone took off running.

The customer identified the suspect to the manager. Police then confronted the male about the incident and took the phone into evidence.

Police obtained a search warrant for the phone and had the contents analyzed. Police say they found several nude images of what appeared to be children.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the suspect's home Tuesday. They seized a computer and other evidence to be analyzed. Investigators also arrested Bradley Eugene Kelly, 32, on a warrant for possession of obscene matter. The charge was for images found on the cellphone as a result of the first search warrant.

Kelly was transported to the police department where he was booked and then transferred to the county jail.

The investigation into this case is continuing.

