Huntsville server disputes MLB player's discrimination claim over anthem kneeling

A Major League Baseball player is claiming he was discriminated against at a Huntsville restaurant. But the other side of the story paints a completely different picture.

Huntsville native and Oakland A's player Bruce Maxwell said he was refused service in his hometown earlier this month. He said the server refused to serve him alcohol, claiming it was because he knelt during the national anthem.at a recent game.

The server, Matt Henry, said that’s not what happened.

Maxwell became the first MLB player to take a knee, following the actions of NFL protests. He said he did it because he’s tired of racial injustice in the county. He said this led to racial profiling while having dinner with Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith.

“He checks my ID first because I ordered a beer and says out loud, 'Oh, you’re that guy. huh?...that guy that takes a knee,' Maxwell said.

“First of all, he’s lying," Henry said. “I didn’t even know who the kid was."

Henry said one of the group had an expired ID, and that's when things took a turn.

“Never mentioned kneeling, never mentioned Trump. I don’t do stuff like that. If I walked about telling everyone at every table how I felt, I’d be fired in an hour," Henry said.

Henry says he’s tired of the attack on his character and the community by Maxwell.

“He’s the 2017 version of John Rocker. He attacked my character, which I can deal with, but Huntsville is this kid's home and he’s treating us like dirt. And so is his buddy on the council," he said.

He says he wants an apology from both Maxwell and Keith.

But Maxwell says regardless, he wants to highlight what he calls a problem that needs to be addressed.

“It does exist. This is something that needs to be addressed and changed. And that doesn’t start until people start change in themselves," Maxwell said.

Keith said he was very embarrassed by the entire encounter. He also added that once the issue was brought up to the manager, he restaurant was “very accommodating."

