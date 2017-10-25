Student in custody after gun found at Hazel Green High School

For the second time in six days, the Madison County Sheriff's Office has taken a student into custody after finding a gun at the school.

Someone reported a student with a gun in a backpack at the school. The school resource officer and administrators found the student and took possession of the gun. Sheriff's deputies took the student into custody.

A sheriff's office spokesman said the student was charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

School officials sent the following email to parents.

“It was reported to school administration at Hazel Green High School that a student brought a weapon to school in their backpack. The school resource officer and administrators located that student and immediately took possession of the handgun. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department (sic) took the student into custody. Providing a safe environment for student learning is our number one priority. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department (sic) is now handling the issue.”

The first incident happened on October 19. A school resource officer found an unloaded gun in a student's backpack. That student is charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48