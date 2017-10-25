Madison County commissioner Bob Harrison has died.



Harrison served as commissioner for District 6. The cause of death has not yet been released.



Commission Chairman Dale Strong released the following statement:

Bob Harrison spent his life seeking shelter for the homeless, clothes for the unclothed and food for the hungry. Bob Harrison always had Madison County and the people of his respective district first and he will truly be remembered for his faithful service.

Harrison was also a sitting member for the United Negro College Fund at Oakwood University and the Harris Home for Children.



No word yet on arrangements for the funeral.

