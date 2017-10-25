Madison County Commissioner Bob Harrison dies at 74

A distressed customer call at the Athens Walmart led to an obscene material arrest.More >>
Madison County commissioner Bob Harrison has died. Harrison served as commissioner for District 6.More >>
For the second time in six days, the Madison County Sheriff's Office has taken a student into custody after finding a gun at the school.More >>
A Major League Baseball player is claiming he was discriminated against at a Huntsville restaurant. But the other side of the story paints a completely different picture.More >>
Scottsboro is joining Huntsville and Birmingham in the competition for Amazon's second headquarters.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Hall of Fame member Fats Domino is credited with forging a link between rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll and rhythm that helped shape the music of musicians including Chubby Checker, Sheryl Crow and The Beatles.More >>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.More >>
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >>
A wanted man is on the run after leaving his child in the woods, overnight. Jessica Bowman has been following this story. She spoke with the Wayne County Sheriff Monday who said his team is actively searching for the father who left his little boy stranded. Here's what we know right now.. Sheriff Jody Ashley said, "He told him he thought the law was behind him. They would turn down a dirt road, they would get out the vehicle way in the woods in a wooded area. He would tell him t...More >>
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.More >>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
