Madison County Commissioner Bob Harrison dies at 74

Madison County commissioner Bob Harrison has died. He was 74 years old.

Harrison served as commissioner for District 6. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Commission Chairman Dale Strong released the following statement:

Bob Harrison spent his life seeking shelter for the homeless, clothes for the unclothed and food for the hungry. Bob Harrison always had Madison County and the people of his respective district first and he will truly be remembered for his faithful service.

Harrison was also a sitting member for the United Negro College Fund at Oakwood University and the Harris Home for Children.

Mayor Tommy Battle of Huntsville issued the following:

"We are saddened to hear about the loss of Bob Harrison, a longstanding advocate to his constituents and the underserved. Bob always brought new perspectives to the table, and his voice will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones."

No word yet on arrangements for the funeral.

Gov. Kay Ivey will have to appoint a commissioner for the now open seat. There is currently no timeline for that decision.

