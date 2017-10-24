Scottsboro bids for new Amazon headquarters

Scottsboro is joining Huntsville and Birmingham in the bid for Amazon's second headquarters.

City leaders say they know it's a long shot because of Scottsboro's small size, but Mayor Robin Shelton said he's using a regional approach in hopes of landing Amazon in Jackson County.

"What we did was we looked at the surrounding area and it's 1.2 million within a 60-mile radius," Shelton said.

1.2 million is a crucial number because Amazon requested bids from metropolitan areas with a population of at least 1 million.

"Scottsboro, with 15,000 people, cannot handle this. And we know that. But we know that when you have the corridor along Highway 72 from Huntsville to Scottsboro to Chattanooga, you reach over a million people," said Sheila Shepard, president and CEO of the Jackson County Economic Development Authority.

"We have people that commute in and out of Jackson County to both of those places already," she said.

The city has drawn up plans for their proposed new Amazon HQ2, which they're calling Amazon Island. It's a 537 acre tract of undeveloped land near Goose Pond.

"That would be great, to get all that many jobs in Scottsboro, you know, close for everybody to work," said Flat Rock resident Gertrude Wells.

Scottsboro officials say they can track when Amazon reviews city proposals, and they haven't looked at their city's yet.

