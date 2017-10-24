Motorcyclist killed after striking boulder in Jackson County

A Tennessee man died in a motorcycle wreck in Jackson County Tuesday morning.

Alabama State Troopers say Michael C. Smith, 42, of Manchester, Tennessee was killed when the Honda motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a boulder. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at about 7 a.m. on Jackson County 67 just over two miles south of Scottsboro.

