Confessed Muscle Shoals killer appeals guilty plea

The confessed killer of a Muscle Shoals man is appealing his guilty plea.

Ronnie Credille admitted killing Jason Fox in August 2016. Credille says his girlfriend, Erica Fox, who was married to Jason Fox, convinced him to kill her husband. He agreed to testify against her.

He pleaded guilty to capital murder. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

Credille now says he only agreed to plead guilty after his brother, Jeremy, was arrested and charged in this case.

Credille says he initially pleaded not guilty by mental disease or defect -- but never had a mental evaluation before the court accepted his plea.

