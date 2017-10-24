Guntersville man fined $15,000 for running illegal radio station

A Guntersville man is being slapped with a $15,000 fine from the Federal Communications Commission. They say he's been operating an illegal radio station.

Some people in the neighborhood say they were aware of Michael Dudley's radio operation. Others say they weren't, but many people say it's a pretty stiff penalty.

The FCC shut down the makeshift radio station running from Dudley's home. In documents from the FCC, Dudley was confronted twice last year for sending music through the airwaves on 103.9 FM without a license. The first time was a warning. The second prompted the fine.

Dudley said he doesn't believe he was hurting anything and said it did not interfere with any other stations. He said they were not selling advertising, and people enjoyed his community service.

One of Dudley's neighbors feels it's a stiff fine but maybe Dudley should have quit after the first visit by the FCC.

"Course I guess I've done things in my lifetime that was illegal and didn't know it, but once I found out I quit," said neighbor Kenny Mardis.

Dudley has 30 days to pay the fine. He said he'll try to fight the fine because he doesn't have the money to pay it.

