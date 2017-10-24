Minor injuries in NW Huntsville apartment fire - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Minor injuries in NW Huntsville apartment fire

A resident was displaced after a fire at Stone Crossing Apartment Homes on Oct. 24, 2017. (Source: WAFF) A resident was displaced after a fire at Stone Crossing Apartment Homes on Oct. 24, 2017. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A fire broke out at Stone Crossing Apartment Homes on University Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue said one person received minor injuries.

The fire left heavy smoke damage and displaced the resident. The Red Cross was contacted.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly