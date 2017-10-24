RTC test pilot takes final flight

A Redstone Test Center test pilot.took a final but memorable flight.

Nick Walters put 17 years into RTC as an Army civilian test pilot. He first enlisted as an airman in the United States Air Force for four years then enrolled in Army flight school in 1978.

Walters spent 21 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a chief warrant officer 4. Walters became an Army civilian in 2000.

Now, after a fulfilling career, he took his final flight with RTC. He went up over Redstone Arsenal in a Black Hawk helicopter.

Right after he touched down, he put on the traditional cavalry hat. Then his wife, Pam, had the honor of dosing Walters with a fire hose. It's an aviation tradition to celebrate pilots' first and their final flights.

Walters told WAFF 48 News how he feels looking back on his career.

“Just trying to soak it in a little bit. I was actually thinking this is probably the last time I'll ever get to do this. Ya know. I've really been fortunate. I enjoy my job. I do stuff that other people pay to go do sometimes. I enjoyed it,” said Walters.

Walters said it's interesting to him to see things that he tested 20 years ago now being used on a daily basis in the military.

He said he also enjoyed being able to travel for a career. Now Walters and his wife plan to take that love of traveling into retirement.

