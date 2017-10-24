Authorities say Priceville officer ‘clearly justified’ in teen’s shooting death

Authorities say no criminal charges will be filed against the Priceville police officer who fatally shot and killed 15-year-old Gabriel Sage Barnes back in July.

Madison County prosecutor Tim Gann said the state brought the investigation to them last week.

"We reviewed the evidence and the shooting is clearly justified. The officer's life was clearly in danger and as far as we are concerned it's closed,” said Gann.

They will not be presenting this case to the grand jury. Investigators told us veteran officer Bryan Smith pursued a stolen vehicle into Huntsville where the 15-year-old suspect crashed on July 7.

Investigators say Smith was injured when the suspect backed into him as he was getting out of his patrol car, which prompted him to fire his weapon.

Barnes died from his injuries.

*Priceville police originally reported Barnes' age as 16. Family has confirmed Barnes was 15. WAFF has updated our report.

