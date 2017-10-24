Drive-thru flu clinic at Athens Sportsplex

The Alabama Department of Public Health is offering a drive-thru flu clinic on Wednesday.

You can get a $2 flu shot or one for free with a Medicare card.

The best part is you never even have to leave your car.

Just swing by the Athens Sportsplex between 9 a.m. - and 2 p.m.

