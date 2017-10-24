Drive-thru flu clinic at Athens Sportsplex - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Drive-thru flu clinic at Athens Sportsplex

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ATHENS, AL (WAFF) -

The Alabama Department of Public Health is offering a drive-thru flu clinic on Wednesday.

You can get a $2 flu shot or one for free with a Medicare card. 

The best part is you never even have to leave your car.

Just swing by the Athens Sportsplex between 9 a.m. - and 2 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly