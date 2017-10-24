Madison Co. Sheriff's Office need help identifying ACE Hardware - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Madison Co. Sheriff's Office need help identifying ACE Hardware burglary suspects

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Madison County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the suspects they say burglarized the ACE Hardware in Hazel Green.

Investigators say the suspects burglarized the hardware store on October 14 just after 11 p.m. located on 15409 Highway 231 431 North.

