Former Alabama A&M and NFL player arrested in Indiana

Former Alabama A&M University and former professional football player Robert Mathis was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated early Tuesday morning in Indiana.

Records show Mathis was arrested by the Carmel Police Department in Indiana just after midnight for OWI and endangering a person.

Mathis was a four-year starter for Alabama A&M. Mathis was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 138th selection in the 2003 NFL Draft. He went on to play 14 seasons with the Colts. He was hired by the Colts staff in 2017 as a Pass Rush Consultant.

