Satellite program experiment to save money and lives

A special satellite launch from the ISS. The Kestrel Eye was sent into orbit at 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

It’s the start of an experiment that could potentially save money and lives. Chip Hardy is the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command (USASMDC/ARSTRAT) Kestrel Eye program manager.

Hardy says the program started back in 2012 by the U.S. Army with the Office of the Secretary of Defense Joint Capabilities Technology Demonstration (JCTD). The satellite launched was the second version of the Kestrel Eye.

The imagery satellite hitched a ride on SpaceX’s latest Falcon 9 launch to the ISS on August 14. NASA provided the payload on the rocket. The Air Force Space Test program also helped to enable it to occur.

Hardy says it will be able to take pictures quickly. Then, it will send the images back to the user on earth during the same pass over the planet.

"Since it's able to provide information rapidly would help the soldier on the ground know his conditions around him better and sooner. That leads to he's going to survive," said Hardy.

USASMDC/ARSTRAT says Kestrel Eye is an electro-optical microsatellite-class imagery satellite.

"The Kestrel Eye program is driven to keep costs low so that we can ultimately have many satellites to form a constellation," said Hardy.

It'll be able to take pictures from anywhere and in any circumstance - worldwide.

"This is a first-time opportunity to provide images from a small satellite directly to a user on the ground for a tactical application," explained Hardy.

It’s also the first USASMDC deployment of a satellite this size. It weighs about 110 pounds, a yard tall and 15 inches square on each side.

“About the size of a dorm refrigerator. But then, there again, keeping it small is yet another factor to keep costs low," said Hardy.

This is just the start of the Kestrel Eye's voyage and a long line of testing.

"In a year, we hope to have a final decision on Kestrel Eye's ability to go forward to a full program," said Hardy.

If the Kestrel Eye program goes forward, they plan to use it for more than U.S. military tactical response. They plan to use the system for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts, as well.

